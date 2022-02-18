Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Sells $60,174.00 in Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total transaction of $60,174.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Preto Joseph Del sold 900 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.24, for a total transaction of $58,716.00.

On Thursday, December 16th, Preto Joseph Del sold 1,800 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total transaction of $167,778.00.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Preto Joseph Del sold 1,315 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total transaction of $131,052.90.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT traded down $5.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,641,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,271. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.45 and a fifty-two week high of $145.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.48 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.22.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $162.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sprout Social by 7.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,692,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,293,000 after purchasing an additional 266,254 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sprout Social by 8.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,222,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,153,000 after purchasing an additional 245,816 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Sprout Social by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,786,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,057,000 after purchasing an additional 110,733 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Sprout Social by 32.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,422,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,474,000 after acquiring an additional 349,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Sprout Social by 10.4% during the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,258,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,487,000 after acquiring an additional 118,126 shares in the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

