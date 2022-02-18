Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 590 ($7.98) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.24% from the company’s current price.

STAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.71) to GBX 600 ($8.12) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 610 ($8.25) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($8.12) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 594.14 ($8.04).

STAN stock opened at GBX 566 ($7.66) on Thursday. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of GBX 406.20 ($5.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 573.60 ($7.76). The firm has a market cap of £17.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 495.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 465.69.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

