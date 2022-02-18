Standard Chartered’s (STAN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 610 ($8.25) target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on STAN. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.71) to GBX 600 ($8.12) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 550 ($7.44) to GBX 590 ($7.98) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($8.12) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Standard Chartered has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 594.14 ($8.04).

Shares of STAN stock opened at GBX 566 ($7.66) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 495.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 465.69. The company has a market capitalization of £17.43 billion and a PE ratio of 13.93. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of GBX 406.20 ($5.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 573.60 ($7.76).

