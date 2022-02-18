Starwood Property Trust (STWD) to Release Earnings on Friday

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect Starwood Property Trust to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

STWD opened at $24.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.60. Starwood Property Trust has a 12 month low of $21.31 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.52 and a 200 day moving average of $25.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.75%.

In other news, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht purchased 217,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.66 per share, for a total transaction of $4,928,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $148,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 262.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STWD. Raymond James boosted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

