Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for February, 18th (CDNA, FFIV, HTA, INVVY, KN, LOOP, MED, NTES, PHI, REXR)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, February 18th:

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Indivior PLC operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing medications and treatment for alcohol addiction, opioid overdose, cocaine intoxication and co-occurring conditions, such as schizophrenia. The Company markets and promotes SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Film, SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Tablet, and SUBUTEX (buprenorphine) Sublingual Tablet, each buprenorphine-based treatment for opioid. Indivior PLC is based in United States. “

Knowles (NYSE:KN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Loop Industries Inc. is a technology company. It created a revolutionary process which decouples plastic from fossil fuels, breaking down waste PET plastic to its base building blocks. Loop Industries Inc. is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Medifast (NYSE:MED) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

