Strategic Education (STRA) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect Strategic Education to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of STRA stock opened at $51.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Strategic Education has a 1 year low of $49.06 and a 1 year high of $95.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.53.
In related news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 5,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total transaction of $320,534.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 20,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,120,405.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on STRA. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.
About Strategic Education
Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.
