Strong (STRONG) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.54 Million

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 17th. One Strong coin can currently be purchased for about $355.57 or 0.00873988 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Strong has traded down 21.9% against the dollar. Strong has a total market capitalization of $49.16 million and approximately $8.54 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00045099 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,888.46 or 0.07099823 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,665.30 or 0.99955073 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00049356 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00051191 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

