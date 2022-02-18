Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect Summit Midstream Partners to post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:SMLP opened at $23.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.97. Summit Midstream Partners has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Get Summit Midstream Partners alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Summit Midstream Partners stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.12% of Summit Midstream Partners worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMLP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners LP engages in the development, ownership, and operation of midstream energy infrastructure assets that are located in unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Utica Shale, Ohio Gathering, Williston Basin, DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Barnett Shale, and Marcellus Shale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.