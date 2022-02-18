Supreme (LON:SUP) Trading Up 0.8%

Supreme Plc (LON:SUP)’s stock price was up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 204.50 ($2.77) and last traded at GBX 200 ($2.71). Approximately 28,423 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 111,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 198.50 ($2.69).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.25) price target on shares of Supreme in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Supreme alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 217.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 202.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of £233.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. Supreme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

Supreme Company Profile (LON:SUP)

Supreme PLC supplies and distributes a range of consumer goods in the United Kingdom. The company operates through five divisions: Batteries, Lighting, Vaping, Sports & Nutrition, and Consumer Household Goods. It manufactures vaping products under the 88Vape brand. The company supplies its products to discount retailers, wholesalers, independent retailers, and supermarkets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Supreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.