SVB Leerink Increases Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target to $147.00

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its price target lifted by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $145.00 to $147.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Amedisys from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.60.

Get Amedisys alerts:

AMED stock opened at $143.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.78. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $122.52 and a fifty-two week high of $296.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

In related news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $141.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMED. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,588,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $257,187,000 after acquiring an additional 576,633 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 830,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $134,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 4.0% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 763,648 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $113,860,000 after acquiring an additional 29,075 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 39,235.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 570,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $92,331,000 after acquiring an additional 568,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 55.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 562,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $137,861,000 after acquiring an additional 199,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.