SVB Leerink Trims Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Target Price to $250.00

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) had its price target decreased by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.50.

Repligen stock opened at $182.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.87 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.68. Repligen has a 1-year low of $162.29 and a 1-year high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $186.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.27 million. Repligen had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGEN. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Repligen by 531.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Repligen by 51.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Repligen by 68.4% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

