Swap (XWP) Trading Down 14.1% Over Last Week

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 18th. One Swap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swap has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. Swap has a total market cap of $178,288.83 and $46.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 14,836,360 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official website is swap.fyi

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Swap Coin Trading

