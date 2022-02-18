Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.25.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Swiss Re to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of SSREF stock opened at $108.78 on Friday. Swiss Re has a fifty-two week low of $83.60 and a fifty-two week high of $108.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.95.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

