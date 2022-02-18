Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) CAO Anita A. Zielinski Sells 7,221 Shares

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 7,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $613,785.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE SYY traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $83.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,034,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672,921. The stock has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $86.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.78.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays raised Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.63.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after buying an additional 15,031 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 38,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,542,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 61,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

