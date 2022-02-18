Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) EVP Sells $6,452,186.18 in Stock

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 75,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $6,452,186.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Sysco stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,034,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.78. The company has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a PE ratio of 63.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.63.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 79,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 16,442 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sysco by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,364,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,091,000 after purchasing an additional 434,376 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Sysco by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in Sysco by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 79,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,145,000. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

