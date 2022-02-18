Taraxa Trading Down 21.2% This Week (TARA)

Taraxa (CURRENCY:TARA) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One Taraxa coin can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Taraxa has a market capitalization of $7.09 million and approximately $809,991.00 worth of Taraxa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Taraxa has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Taraxa Coin Profile

Taraxa is a coin. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2021. Taraxa’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,343,021,474 coins. The Reddit community for Taraxa is https://reddit.com/r/Taraxa_Project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Taraxa’s official Twitter account is @taraxa_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Taraxa is a decentralized infrastructure purpose-built to make informal transaction data clear and trusted. “

Taraxa Coin Trading

