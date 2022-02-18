Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 687,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,905 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 2.29% of Tastemaker Acquisition worth $6,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMKR. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $130,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $19,426,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $49,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Tastemaker Acquisition by 21.3% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tastemaker Acquisition by 90.8% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 71,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 33,953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

TMKR stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average is $9.82. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $10.50.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

