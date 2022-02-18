TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.22

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.22 and traded as high as $6.39. TAT Technologies shares last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 2,144 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of TAT Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TAT Technologies stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 8,532 shares during the quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned 0.65% of TAT Technologies worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

TAT Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TATT)

TAT Technologies Ltd. provides a variety of services and products to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries. It operates through the following business segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions & Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul Services (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components & OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

