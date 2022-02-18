Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Trading Down 2.7%

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY)’s stock price traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.40 and last traded at $4.40. 2,803 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 39,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.48.

Telecom Italia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TIAIY)

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

