Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Trading Down 2.7%

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY)’s stock price traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.40 and last traded at $4.40. 2,803 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 39,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.
The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.48.
Telecom Italia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TIAIY)
