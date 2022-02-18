Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target to $135.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $167.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.46.

FND opened at $99.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.12 and its 200 day moving average is $122.25. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $81.20 and a 12-month high of $145.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 18.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth $2,060,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the second quarter worth $273,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 24.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the second quarter worth $268,000. Institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

