Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target to $135.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.43% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $167.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.46.
FND opened at $99.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.12 and its 200 day moving average is $122.25. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $81.20 and a 12-month high of $145.89.
Floor & Decor Company Profile
Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
