Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $5.70 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $7.70. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 4.84% from the company’s current price.

TME has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.50 to $7.10 in a report on Monday, January 24th. China Renaissance Securities lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.08.

Shares of NYSE TME opened at $5.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.52. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.11. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,504,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,136,000 after acquiring an additional 20,618,402 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,466,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,944,000 after acquiring an additional 18,317,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter worth $55,391,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth $49,829,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 12,945,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,855,000 after acquiring an additional 6,539,774 shares during the last quarter. 25.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

