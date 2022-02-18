Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the January 15th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 867,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of Tenneco stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. Tenneco has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Tenneco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Tenneco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Tenneco during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Tenneco by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Tenneco by 218.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tenneco Company Profile
Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.
