Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the January 15th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 867,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Tenneco stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. Tenneco has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Tenneco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Tenneco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Tenneco during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Tenneco by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Tenneco by 218.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Tenneco from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

