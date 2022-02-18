The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4,550.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,750 ($64.28) to GBX 4,550 ($61.57) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

OTCMKTS BKGFY opened at $11.11 on Friday. The Berkeley Group has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $16.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.18.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.