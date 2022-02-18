The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Short Interest Up 31.2% in January

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the January 15th total of 2,370,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

CG opened at $45.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.27 and its 200 day moving average is $51.65. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.43 and a fifty-two week high of $60.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.82. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 48.65%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 200.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

In related news, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $87,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 10,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $525,332.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,204,973 shares of company stock valued at $122,060,334. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 495.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.19.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

