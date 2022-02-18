The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stake Increased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $6,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 685,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,236,000 after buying an additional 19,730 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 70.0% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 64,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 26,640 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 101.1% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 106,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 53,310 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 6.7% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 148,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 9,278 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 49.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 19,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

KHC opened at $37.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a PE ratio of 46.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.12%.

In other news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

