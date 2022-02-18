The Liberty Braves Group (BATRK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Liberty Braves Group stock opened at $25.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.04. The Liberty Braves Group has a twelve month low of $24.60 and a twelve month high of $31.76. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -33.04 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 458.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 29,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 768,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

