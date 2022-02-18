The Liberty Braves Group (BATRK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
The Liberty Braves Group stock opened at $25.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.04. The Liberty Braves Group has a twelve month low of $24.60 and a twelve month high of $31.76. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -33.04 and a beta of 0.89.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.
The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.
