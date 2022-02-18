The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) to Release Earnings on Friday

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $51.19 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $56.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.97 and a 200-day moving average of $49.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSXMA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,169,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 504,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,650,000 after purchasing an additional 58,061 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,829 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 75,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 156,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LSXMA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

