The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect The Liberty SiriusXM Group to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LSXMK opened at $51.11 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $56.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of -78.63 and a beta of 1.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 178.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth $510,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 624.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 30,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

