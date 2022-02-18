Thomas Patrick Kelly Sells 1,368 Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Stock

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 1,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $12,380.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of DCPH traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,168,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,730. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $48.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.64.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.28 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 72.17% and a negative net margin of 306.78%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 237.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,478,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,298,000 after buying an additional 4,557,902 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 584.7% during the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,580,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,521,000 after buying an additional 4,765,456 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,694,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,554,000 after buying an additional 13,692 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 739.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,635,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,519,000 after buying an additional 3,202,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,195,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,595,000 after buying an additional 139,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DCPH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Jonestrading restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.10.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

