TIO Networks (CVE:TNC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.33

TIO Networks Corp. (CVE:TNC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.33 and traded as high as C$3.33. TIO Networks shares last traded at C$3.33, with a volume of 21,710 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.33.

TIO Networks Corp. (TIO) is an information technology company. The Company specializes in processing bill payment transactions through a secure Internet enabled platform. The Company’s segments include West, Central and East. The Company operates as a payments technology company, and combines software platforms and payment processing capabilities to serve its customers.

