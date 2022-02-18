Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Hits New 12-Month High at $62.75

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $62.75 and last traded at $61.05, with a volume of 17117 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tokio Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

The company has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72.

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

