Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $41.54

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$41.54 and traded as high as C$47.36. Tourmaline Oil shares last traded at C$46.60, with a volume of 1,023,976 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TOU shares. Raymond James set a C$65.00 target price on Tourmaline Oil and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tourmaline Oil has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.62.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$43.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$41.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.45%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$39.05 per share, with a total value of C$195,252.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,866,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$346,223,997.93. Also, Senior Officer William Scott Kirker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.15, for a total value of C$2,307,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 668,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$30,845,413.95. In the last three months, insiders bought 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $612,112.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile (TSE:TOU)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

