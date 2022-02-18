TOWER (TOWER) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $469,832.00

TOWER (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. In the last seven days, TOWER has traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. TOWER has a market cap of $6.14 million and approximately $469,832.00 worth of TOWER was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOWER coin can now be purchased for about $0.0258 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004136 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00038924 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.88 or 0.00107848 BTC.

TOWER Profile

TOWER (TOWER) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2021. TOWER’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 237,619,987 coins. TOWER’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

Buying and Selling TOWER

