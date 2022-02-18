Traders Purchase Large Volume of Quad/Graphics Call Options (NYSE:QUAD)

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 10,086 call options on the company. This is an increase of 5,411% compared to the average daily volume of 183 call options.

Shares of NYSE QUAD traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.00. The stock had a trading volume of 179,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,001. Quad/Graphics has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.24. The company has a market cap of $273.08 million, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.91.

Get Quad/Graphics alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,447,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,159,000 after purchasing an additional 48,748 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,263,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,392,000 after buying an additional 39,743 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,092,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 49,103 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,013,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 406,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 776,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 17,475 shares during the last quarter. 28.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quad/Graphics, Inc engages in the provision of print solutions, media solutions, and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: United States Print and Related Services, International, and Corporate. The United States Print and Related Services segment is involved in printing operations and its products include catalogs, consumer magazines, special insert publications, direct mail, packaging, commercial, and printed products, retail inserts books, and directories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quad/Graphics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quad/Graphics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.