Trevali Mining (TV) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect Trevali Mining to post earnings of C$0.33 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TV stock opened at C$1.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.70. Trevali Mining has a one year low of C$1.13 and a one year high of C$2.75. The firm has a market cap of C$123.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

TV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. decreased their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$0.25 price target on Trevali Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.25.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

