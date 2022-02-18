Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.40

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.40 and traded as high as C$19.19. Tricon Residential shares last traded at C$18.81, with a volume of 464,330 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TCN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$20.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a C$15.75 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Tricon Residential and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.93.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.59.

In other news, Senior Officer Wissam Francis sold 31,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.51, for a total value of C$552,633.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$154,088.

Tricon Residential Company Profile (TSE:TCN)

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.