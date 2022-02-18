TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Brokerages expect that TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.72 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.47 and the highest is $1.97. TriNet Group reported earnings per share of $1.66 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full-year earnings of $4.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $5.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $5.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.59. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

TNET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of TNET opened at $87.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.27. TriNet Group has a 1 year low of $69.43 and a 1 year high of $109.40.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total value of $181,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total value of $35,100.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,970 shares of company stock worth $4,660,769. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TriNet Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,405,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,102,000 after purchasing an additional 78,945 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in TriNet Group by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,563,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,179,000 after purchasing an additional 747,732 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in TriNet Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,241,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,310,000 after purchasing an additional 9,178 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in TriNet Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 835,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,548,000 after purchasing an additional 11,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TriNet Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,211,000 after purchasing an additional 18,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

