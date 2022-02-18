Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 138,100 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the January 15th total of 105,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Trinity Place by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 637,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 284,916 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE increased its holdings in Trinity Place by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,473,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 121,163 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Place by 37.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 327,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 89,602 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Place by 45.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 160,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Place by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 474,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 13,164 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPHS stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Trinity Place has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $3.04.

Trinity Place Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, investment, management, and development of real estate properties. It also controls a variety of intellectual property assets focused on the consumer sector. The company was founded by Sy Syms in 1959 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

