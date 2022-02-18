TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (BATS:JANZ) Trading Down 1.6%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (BATS:JANZ)’s stock price dropped 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.35 and last traded at $27.35. Approximately 186 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.78.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.02.
