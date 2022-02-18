Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 102.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TCNNF. Wolfe Research began coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.25.

Shares of Trulieve Cannabis stock opened at $24.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.58. Trulieve Cannabis has a one year low of $18.46 and a one year high of $53.73.

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13).

About Trulieve Cannabis

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. engages in the provision of medical cannabis products and services. It cultivates and produces its products in-house and distributes to its branded stores, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. The company was founded on September 17, 1940 and is headquartered in Quincy, FL.

