Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Director Sells $296,000.00 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Director Jan Johannessen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of TWST stock traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.21. 724,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,254. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 0.74. Twist Bioscience Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.63 and a fifty-two week high of $153.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.28.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.22 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 114.93% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 227.9% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TWST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $113.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

