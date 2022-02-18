U.S. Silica (SLCA) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect U.S. Silica to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
SLCA stock opened at $11.45 on Friday. U.S. Silica has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $853.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.33 and a beta of 3.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.66.
In related news, insider Zach Carusona sold 22,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $226,201.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded U.S. Silica from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.
About U.S. Silica
U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.
