Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Holdings Decreased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,987,587 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 161,155 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.92% of Umpqua worth $40,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 9.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,456,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,331 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 1.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,584,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,087,000 after purchasing an additional 138,689 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Umpqua by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,104,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,282,000 after acquiring an additional 16,211 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Umpqua by 7.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,705,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,786,000 after acquiring an additional 177,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Umpqua by 1.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,152,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,719,000 after acquiring an additional 36,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Shares of UMPQ opened at $21.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.13. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $16.15 and a 1-year high of $22.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $316.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.57 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 31.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.75%.

Several brokerages have commented on UMPQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Umpqua currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.90.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.