Unifty (NIF) Price Hits $9.80

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. Unifty has a total market capitalization of $17.50 million and $1.41 million worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Unifty has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. One Unifty coin can now be bought for approximately $9.80 or 0.00024091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Unifty alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00045099 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,888.46 or 0.07099823 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,665.30 or 0.99955073 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00049356 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00051191 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Unifty Coin Profile

Unifty launched on November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,127 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Buying and Selling Unifty

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unifty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unifty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.