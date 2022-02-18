United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,456 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,425 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total transaction of $1,992,881.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on URI. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $375.27.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $314.21 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.42 and a 1 year high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $325.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.69.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.98 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 30.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

