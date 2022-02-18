Uniti Group (UNIT) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of UNIT opened at $11.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day moving average is $12.90. Uniti Group has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $14.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.81 and a beta of 0.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the third quarter valued at $290,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,916,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,073,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Uniti Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 945,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,248,000 after purchasing an additional 33,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 727,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,192,000 after purchasing an additional 303,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

