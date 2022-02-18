Uniti Group (UNIT) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of UNIT opened at $11.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day moving average is $12.90. Uniti Group has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $14.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.81 and a beta of 0.99.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.
Uniti Group Company Profile
Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Uniti Group (UNIT)
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.