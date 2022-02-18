Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF) Short Interest Up 29.9% in January

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the January 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
VLOUF opened at $9.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day moving average of $8.89. Vallourec has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $45.00.
About Vallourec
