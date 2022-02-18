VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Position Trimmed by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,338 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $5,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 143.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 3,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

GDXJ opened at $43.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.86. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $36.55 and a twelve month high of $55.79.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

