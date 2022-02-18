Vanstar Mining Resources (OTCMKTS:VMNGF) Trading Down 0.9%

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF) shares fell 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. 7,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 26,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.33.

Get Vanstar Mining Resources alerts:

Vanstar Mining Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VMNGF)

Vanstar Mining Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, production, development and operation of mining properties. It focuses on the operation of Nelligan project. The company was founded on May 4, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanstar Mining Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanstar Mining Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.