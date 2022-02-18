Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.80.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRCA. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 30,023 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.45 per share, with a total value of $283,717.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRCA. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 856.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 319,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 286,134 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 2,540.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 117,442 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 25,089 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 33.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRCA stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $18.42. The stock has a market cap of $225.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day moving average is $10.52.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.